Donald Trump and the art of bad diplomacy

When it comes to dealing with Iran, the Donald Trump of 1987 offers helpful advice to the Donald Trump of today. In “The Art of the Deal”, a ghost-written book, he warned that: “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead.” If only President Trump had listened to his younger self. Since Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, sending the global economy into conniptions and American petrol prices to $4 a gallon, he has shown several signs of desperation to make a deal.
Anxious to calm markets, Mr Trump declared on March 30th that he had made “great progress” towards a deal with “a new, and more reasonable, regime”; and that if such a deal was not reached, he would completely obliterate Iran’s power stations and perhaps its desalination plants. The next day, he said America would end the war in two or three weeks, and that opening the Strait was something other countries would have to deal with. In the past he has issued incendiary threats on a Saturday, when markets are closed, only to walk them back just before markets opened again. The White House promised an “important update” on April 1st, after this column’s publication.