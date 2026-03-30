Donald Trump and the art of bad diplomacy

Anxious to calm markets, Mr Trump declared on March 30th that he had made “great progress” towards a deal with “a new, and more reasonable, regime”; and that if such a deal was not reached, he would completely obliterate Iran’s power stations and perhaps its desalination plants. The next day, he said America would end the war in two or three weeks, and that opening the Strait was something other countries would have to deal with. In the past he has issued incendiary threats on a Saturday, when markets are closed, only to walk them back just before markets opened again. The White House promised an “important update” on April 1st, after this column’s publication.