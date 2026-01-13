Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agree to a trade truce
Though much remains to be resolved in the world’s most important relationship
IT WAS MORE grand bazaar than grand bargain. After months of haggling, bluffing and fist-shaking, America and China appear to have a trade deal. Meeting in a pokey room at a South Korean airbase on October 30th, President Donald Trump and his counterpart, Xi Jinping, finalised the essentials of an agreement. Their apparent truce reduces the risk of another flare-up, for now. It also allows for the two leaders to visit each other’s countries next year. Yet the timing of a final deal remains unclear, as does its durability—Mr Trump suggested it could be renegotiated annually. Whether it resolves more fundamental problems in the two powers’ relationship is another matter entirely.