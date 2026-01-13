Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agree to a trade truce

The risk for now is that the current framework deal collapses. Trade talks between the two sides have been through a rollercoaster of temporary truces and dramatic escalations over five rounds of negotiations since May. Those talks have been led by Scott Bessent, America’s treasury secretary, and a Chinese vice-premier, He Lifeng. They negotiated the outlines of the agreement in a two-day pow-wow in Malaysia that ended on October 26th. Yet Messrs Bessent and He have often struggled to agree on what was concluded in earlier rounds of talks; each has appeared surprised by subsequent steps taken by the other. Given the short time frame and the lead negotiators’ relative lack of experience, considerable scope exists for loopholes or differences in interpretation.