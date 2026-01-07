Donald Trump chases down Venezuela’s shadow fleet

Donald Trump, America’s president, has said that his aim in Venezuela is to ensure that America has access to the country’s oil in order to push prices down. On January 6th he declared that the country, which is now run by Mr Maduro’s deputy, would be “turning over” up to 50m barrels of oil, worth around $2.8bn, to America. That oil would be sold, he said, with the proceeds “controlled by me…to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” On January 7th Chris Wright, America’s energy secretary, went even further. “[I]nfinitely, going forward,” he said, “ we will sell the production that comes out of Venezuela into the marketplace.” And, perhaps, every drop grabbed on the high seas.