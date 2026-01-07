Donald Trump chases down Venezuela’s shadow fleet

IT WAS A slow-motion naval chase. Last month in the Caribbean the US Coast Guard attempted to board the Bella 1, an oil tanker used to smuggle oil in defiance of American sanctions. The attempt failed. Weeks later the Bella 1 turned up in the Atlantic with a new name (the Marinera) and a new flag (Russian). A Russian submarine was en route to protect it. But on January 7th American forces pounced before the Russians could arrive, rappelling onto the ship near Iceland and seizing it by force. The same day, thousands of miles away, American forces also seized another tanker, the M Sophia, in Caribbean waters. The raids are the latest assertion of American power to follow the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s president, on January 3rd.