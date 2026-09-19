Donald Trump drops demands to own Greenland, but the harm has been done

THE ARCTIC is a safer place for America and its allies today. Due credit must go to President Donald Trump, a self-styled man of peace. He has, after all, lifted the shadow of imminent invasion from Greenland, the vast and hard-to-defend island that guards NATO’s high north. In the longer term a new defence agreement announced by the Trump administration, Denmark and Greenland on September 18th represents a modest advance on previous treaties. It will make it easier for America to strengthen its military presence on the island, and to control encroachment on Greenlandic soil by China, Russia and other adversaries.