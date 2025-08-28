Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the age of the genius
The perils of bowing to those anointed as special
Books about geniuses tend to fall into predictable categories. There is hagiography, along the lines of “How Picasso revolutionised art". There are takedowns (“Picasso was a monster"). And there are how-to manuals (“How you can become the new Picasso"). “The Genius Myth" by Helen Lewis is more original and painfully timely. This is the high age of the genius, readers may conclude—but not in a good way.