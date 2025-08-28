Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the age of the genius

If you have a brainwave in a forest, and no one to share it with, are you a genius? Not according to Ms Lewis, a British journalist, because genius is a social status. You are one because you are different from others—ascribed a place “somewhere between secular saint and superhero"—and because others say so. Genius is a story as much as an achievement, requiring canny reputation management. Selection criteria vary, so it has a political dimension, offering a way to elevate favoured groups.

For the Romantics, recounts Ms Lewis, genius was linked to passion, insanity and illness. Victorian researchers thought it could be analysed and quantified, an approach that persisted in the 20th-century interest in IQ. The corollary of this pseudoscientific genius-ology was a sense of the worthlessness of those at the bottom of the scale—and an enthusiasm for eugenics. The cranks who championed these ideas had a habit of discrediting them, and their own pretensions to genius, with bogus data.

Three uncomfortably familiar motifs crop up in this witty survey. One is “the deficit model of genius", whereby “exceptional talent extorts a price." Sometimes that is paid by the geniuses, in ostracism, alcoholism or depression. Often, through selfishness and worse, it is extracted from those around them, including put-upon spouses and uncredited collaborators. The genius label “becomes a licensing scheme for their eccentricities" and “a shield against questions", Ms Lewis writes, name-checking Michael Jackson and Roman Polanski.

A second archetype is the genius as rebel: dissidents who face down stale orthodoxies and are vindicated by history. Told something is impossible, they prove it isn’t. “He knew he was right," Ms Lewis summarises, “and he was!" She mentions Galileo and the Impressionists, derided at their first exhibition in 1874. Making “a fetish of contrarianism", this model of genius is dangerous because, after all, conventional wisdom is often wise.

Third and equally perilous is the enduring delusion that genius is “a transferable skill": ie, the assumption that accolades in one walk of life make someone an authority in others. This encourages the anointed to sound off on subjects far beyond their competence. In reality, “A self-image as a ‘clever person’ simply makes you more likely to hold your incorrect opinions extremely forcefully." Genius, the author urges, should properly be imputed to works, like paintings or inventions, rather than people.

A conviction that contrarianism is a mark of greatness. The belief that obnoxious behaviour is a price worth paying. Faith that a person distinguished in one field will be right about everything. Does all this remind you of anyone?

“He’s one of our great geniuses," Donald Trump once proclaimed of Elon Musk (pictured), “and we have to protect our genius." Mr Musk, notes Ms Lewis, “performs the cultural role of genius", sleeping under his desk and hoping to die on Mars. Lionised for his triumphs with electric cars and space travel, he has fallen into the genius trap, inferring “that he is therefore a special person"—qualified, for instance, to remake the federal government. She describes his botched takeover of Twitter, but went to press before his rift with Mr Trump.

Indeed, in her spiky, clarifying book, Ms Lewis refers to Mr Trump only fleetingly, possibly because she doubts he belongs alongside Albert Einstein, Vincent van Gogh and Thomas Edison. But plenty of his supporters consider him a genius, seeing his talent as excuse for his vulgarities. Mr Trump has called himself “a very stable genius", posing as a crusader against the deep state and the mainstream media’s groupthink. His political success rests in part on the myth of transferable genius: supposedly a star in business, and on TV, he was bound to make a fine president.

To believe in transferable genius is to misunderstand human faculties. It also conflates disparate activities, mixing up business with government and politics with entertainment. It is a concept whose hour has come—and is therefore being tested, perhaps to destruction.

