As cabinet secretaries, business executives and President Trump’s family members boarded Air Force One for a long-haul flight to China, in came Elon Musk.
How Trump and Musk rekindled a relationship that seemed beyond repair
SummaryMusk plans to spend at least $100 million to help Republicans in the midterms, with much at stake for both men.
As cabinet secretaries, business executives and President Trump’s family members boarded Air Force One for a long-haul flight to China, in came Elon Musk.
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