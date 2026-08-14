How Trump and Musk rekindled a relationship that seemed beyond repair

Personnel changes and a tragedy

Kirk, the young conservative activist with a large following, also worked to bring Trump and Musk together, according to people close to him, communicating with Musk as the feud exploded into public view. Kirk was shot and killed in September, and Trump and Musk attended a memorial for him at an Arizona football stadium. David Sacks, a technology adviser to Trump who is a Musk ally, suggested to Wiles that he try to get the two men together, according to people familiar with the events.