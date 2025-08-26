‘Uncharted waters’: Trump’s attempt to take charge of the Fed

President Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook is the most dramatic step yet in his effort to take control of the independent central bank and its vast authority over interest rates.

Trump has for months demanded the Federal Reserve lower rates to boost the economy, make housing more affordable, and lower the cost of servicing the national debt. He has castigated Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not moving sooner to cut them. By replacing Cook, he could add enough voices to the seven-member board of governors to potentially outvote Powell and move interest rates in his preferred direction.

“To the extent that Fed independence stands for anything, it stands for the idea that monetary policy should not be made by the whims of the sitting president," Peter Conti-Brown, a financial and legal scholar at the University of Pennsylvania, said late Monday night. “If we allow this to become the norm, then this is the end of Federal Reserve independence as we know it."

Trump’s decision to remove Cook set up a clash over how much power the president has at the central bank. Cook said late Monday night that Trump has no authority to fire her and that she would continue in her job. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said Trump’s “demands lack any proper process, basis or legal authority. We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action."

Trump’s move comes at a delicate moment. The Fed has held interest rates steady at between 4.25% and 4.5% for five straight policy meetings so far this year, largely out of concern that tariffs would maintain upward pressure on inflation, currently above the Fed’s 2% target. But in a speech last week, Powell, citing risks to the labor market, began to shift Fed officials toward a possible interest-rate cut as soon as next month.

Meanwhile, candidates to succeed Powell as Fed chair when his term expires in May are angling for Trump’s favor in public and in private. The resignation last month of Fed governor Adriana Kugler, appointed by former President Joe Biden, already gave Trump a vacancy on the board, to which he has nominated a close adviser, Stephen Miran. Miran now awaits Senate confirmation.

The two governors whom Trump appointed during his first term, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, voted against the committee’s decision last month to hold rates steady, arguing for a cut instead. Board members vote on interest rates alongside five independently appointed reserve-bank presidents. But more Trump-aligned governors on the board could mean more momentum toward the rate cuts that Trump has pressed for.

While the immediate effect on the pace or size of interest-rate cuts is unclear, the longer-term effect is more significant. By getting more control of the Fed, Trump could influence the direction and level of interest rates for the rest of his term. The immediate effect of cuts could be a boost to spending and growth. But the longer-term risk is higher inflation if Trump’s appointees go on to hold rates lower than economic conditions warrant.

The institutional implications could reverberate for years. Historically, the president’s only direct influence on monetary policy has been through nominating governors. Once in place, he couldn’t direct how they voted.

By showing that a sufficiently determined president can find a way to remove a Fed governor mid-term, Trump’s move would effectively curb the independence of the central bank. Over the long run, a less independent Fed might be slower to respond to price pressure and result in a higher inflation rate and thus higher long-term interest rates.

“It’s a dark day for the central bank," said David Wilcox, an economist at Bloomberg Economics and the Peterson Institute who previously directed research for the Fed board. “This is going to cause tremors in the foundation that underpins monetary policy in the United States, and those tremors will be felt in financial markets domestically and around the world."

Legislators responded along party lines. “This is blatantly illegal, and Trump knows it," Rep. Don Beyer (D., Va.) said on X. “Trump is putting our financial system at risk over bogus claims of fraud—an offense of which he himself was convicted."

Sen. Rick Scott (R., Fla.) said Trump “is doing the right thing to hold people accountable, protect American families, and restore trust in the Fed."

Both the central bank and the economy at large are entering unknown territory. Presidents have periodically criticized the Fed since its founding in 1913 and attempted to sway its decisions. But especially in recent decades, politicians have broadly recognized that an independent central bank is important because it has a free hand to make unpopular moves that preserve the economy’s long-run health.

When it established the Fed, Congress said that board members can only be fired “for cause," not for policy differences. No president has ever tried to fire a Fed board member or chair, and no president has used allegations of misconduct to remove any official with for-cause protection in over a century, said Lev Menand, a Columbia University law professor.

“We’re in pretty uncharted waters," he said.

The Supreme Court, in a May order, appeared to offer the Fed protections that would bar Trump from firing Powell or any of the other six governors unless it is for cause. But the term itself is open to interpretation, Menand said.

In subtler ways, Trump has already moved to reshape the Fed. After lashing out at Powell over the renovation of Fed buildings in Washington, he stopped by the construction site in July, becoming the first president to visit the Fed in nearly 20 years. There, he argued with Powell over the construction’s cost, asserting a kind of executive oversight of the project in front of television cameras.

Some advocates for Fed independence have hoped that by giving the White House its way on issues like bank regulation, the Fed might dodge interference in its interest-rate decisions. But “appeasement hasn’t worked," Fed analyst Derek Tang of the firm LHMeyer wrote in a note to clients late Monday night.

Trump repeated allegations first made by Bill Pulte, the leader of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, that in 2021 Cook sought mortgages on two properties—one in Michigan, the other in Atlanta—and described both as her primary residence in papers submitted 14 days apart. Pulte said he would submit the information to the Justice Department in a criminal referral.

It is unclear if what Trump alleges meets the definition of “cause," generally interpreted to mean dereliction of duty or malfeasance. Cook hasn’t been charged, much less convicted. The alleged mortgage fraud took place before she became a governor, in 2022.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com and Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com