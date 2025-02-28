Donald Trump has begun a mafia-like struggle for global power

Yet it is a leap from there to using dealmaking as an organising principle. The complexity is overwhelming: Saudi Arabia wants a defence deal to deter Iran, which America may grant if it recognises Israel. But that requires Israel and the Palestinians to endorse a two-state future, which Mr Trump rejected in his plan to bring peace to Gaza. Russia wants oil sanctions lifted, but that could cut Saudi Arabia’s income and increase India’s bills. And so on. Meanwhile, when borders are contestable wars will follow. Even giants like India may feel insecure. Because Mr Trump views power as personal rather than anchored by America’s institutions, he may find it hard to persuade his counterparts that agreements will endure—one reason he is no Henry Kissinger.