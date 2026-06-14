Donald Trump has cut off access to the world’s best AI model

“It is time to go beyond transparency to more serious and binding regulation of AI,” wrote Dario Amodei (pictured), the boss of Anthropic, a leading AI lab, on June 10th. His firm had just released Fable, a constrained version of its world-leading Mythos large language model (LLM), which could perform superhuman feats of hacking, among other dangerous tasks. What followed on June 12th is not what he meant. For the second time in four months, the Trump administration dropped a bombshell on Anthropic late on a Friday afternoon.