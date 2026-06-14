Donald Trump has cut off access to the world’s best AI model

The Economist
7 min read15 Jun 2026, 02:08 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared Strait of Hormuz opening date.(REUTERS)
Summary
The cutoff is a geopolitical watershed. It has echoes of America’s decision to restrict public-key cryptography, a technology used to secure digital communications, from the 1970s to the 1990s.

“It is time to go beyond transparency to more serious and binding regulation of AI,” wrote Dario Amodei (pictured), the boss of Anthropic, a leading AI lab, on June 10th. His firm had just released Fable, a constrained version of its world-leading Mythos large language model (LLM), which could perform superhuman feats of hacking, among other dangerous tasks. What followed on June 12th is not what he meant. For the second time in four months, the Trump administration dropped a bombshell on Anthropic late on a Friday afternoon.

Citing national-security concerns, it ordered the firm to prevent any non-American, including those on its own staff, from accessing its latest Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. In response Anthropic suspended their use altogether. The order, like the government’s clumsy attempt in late February to designate Anthropic a supply-chain risk, came out of the blue and with little explanation. It sent shockwaves through the AI world and among America’s allies.

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