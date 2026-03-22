Donald trump’s strategy in Iran is like the weather in his home state of Florida: if you don’t like it, then wait for five minutes. On Friday the president said America’s war might soon be “winding down”. Its military goals had largely been met, he said, and he seemed untroubled by Iran’s ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz since America did not “use” the waterway.
Donald Trump has four bad options for the war in Iran
SummaryNone is guaranteed to end the war or ease the economic crisis it has produced
Donald trump’s strategy in Iran is like the weather in his home state of Florida: if you don’t like it, then wait for five minutes. On Friday the president said America’s war might soon be “winding down”. Its military goals had largely been met, he said, and he seemed untroubled by Iran’s ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz since America did not “use” the waterway.
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