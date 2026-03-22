Donald Trump has four bad options for the war in Iran

Yet there is no guarantee that any of this will work. The regime may hit a tipping point, or it may not—it is an unfalsifiable proposition. As long as Iran can keep up sporadic attacks on shipping, it can probably keep the strait closed and deny Mr Trump a victory. It can cause pain elsewhere too: more than 160 people were injured on March 21st by two ballistic missiles that hit southern Israel (attempts to intercept them failed). And it may not stop there. Faced with the prospect of a long war, it could escalate its attacks on critical infrastructure in the Gulf. Either way, economic costs would mount and ongoing Iranian attacks would deplete the supply of air-defence interceptors in Israel and the Gulf.