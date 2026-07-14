Donald Trump has no good options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranians see this as a threat to their control of the strait and now say the Oman route is closed. America insists it remains open. Here, rhetoric matters less than reality: if shipowners think they might be attacked, most will consider Hormuz shut. Tanker traffic is at its lowest level since May 25th, says Kpler, a ship-tracker. Just 11 vessels transited the strait on July 12th, down from 36 a week earlier, according to Windward, another such firm. At first, oil markets shrugged off the fighting. Now they look concerned. The price of Brent crude has climbed by about 20% since July 6th, to $87 a barrel at the time of publication.