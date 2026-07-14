Donald Trump has no good options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranians see this as a threat to their control of the strait and now say the Oman route is closed. America insists it remains open. Rhetoric matters less than reality: if shipowners think they might be attacked, most will consider Hormuz shut. Tanker traffic is at its lowest level since May 25th, says Kpler, a ship-tracker. Just 11 vessels transited the strait on July 12th, down from 36 a week earlier, according to Windward, another such firm. At first, oil markets shrugged off the fighting. Now they look more concerned. The price of Brent crude climbed to $87 a barrel on July 14th, before falling back to $84.50 at the time of publication, up by 17.2% from July 6th.