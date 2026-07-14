Donald Trump has no good options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

When donald trump signed a preliminary peace deal with Iran last month, he bragged that it “achieves everything we set out to accomplish”. The Gulf war would end and the Strait of Hormuz would reopen. Less than a month later, the agreement looks to be unravelling: fighting has resumed and traffic through the strait has collapsed. This is occurring not in spite of the misnamed memorandum of understanding (mou) but because of it.
Overnight on July 15th Iran targeted American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait as America continued its bombardment of targets in southern Iran and along the strait. There have been seven such nights of tit-for-tat strikes since July 7th, when Iran started the fighting by attacking three ships in the strait.