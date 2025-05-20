Donald Trump has reshaped one of the world’s most important migration routes
SummaryNayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, is an eager partner
In his quest to chuck migrants out of the United States, Donald Trump has found an eager partner in Central America. On March 15th his administration deported more than 250 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to El Salvador—some under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th-century law. They will be held in a high-security prison built by Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s authoritarian president, as part of his crackdown on gangs. But it was unclear if the Venezuelans were all criminals, and whether their deportation had violated an American federal judge’s order to halt their removal. “Oopsie…Too late," Mr Bukele wrote on X, a social-media platform.