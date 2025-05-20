Donald Trump has reshaped one of the world’s most important migration routes

Mr Trump’s policies are unlikely to stop migration entirely. In fact, his aggressive approach could push more people into trying to reach the United States by increasing economic instability, which, along with corruption, drives emigration. Countries struggling to provide jobs and services will be hard hit by any fall in remittances, which make up one in four dollars circulating in the region, says Manuel Orozco of the Inter-American Dialogue, a think-tank in Washington DC. He estimates that if just 10% of those under orders to be removed and 65% of those detained are deported, the annual growth in remittances sent to Nicaragua would drop from 55% in 2023 to 6% this year.