If it wasn’t already clear that Donald Trump has qualms about free markets, his comments today about defense companies and the housing market should end any debate.
Donald Trump is meddling in markets. It’s a dangerous line to cross.
SummaryTrump threatened to penalize defense companies that pay dividends to shareholder or buy back stock, and he said he might ban institutional investor purchases of single-family homes.
