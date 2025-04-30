Donald Trump is proving disastrous for big tech

Start with antitrust. Neither Andrew Ferguson, whom Mr Trump appointed as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or Gail Slater, his pick as head of the antitrust division of the Department of Justice (DoJ), have shown much interest in halting the cases against big tech begun by the Biden administration. Ms Slater, who on April 21st described Google as a threat to freedom of speech, freedom of thought and “free American digital markets", inherited two cases against Alphabet, its corporate parent. On April 17th a district judge ruled in one of them that the company operates an illegal monopoly in digital advertising. In the other case, a court ruled last year that Google’s search business was an illegal monopoly, too; hearings to decide on remedies will start on May 2nd. The DoJ has urged the court to force Google to sell its Chrome browser, alongside other changes to its business.