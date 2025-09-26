Donald Trump is trying to silence his critics. He will fail
But the country could still lose
DONALD TRUMP hates being the butt of jokes; so his henchman seized on a slender pretext to get Jimmy Kimmel off late-night TV . The president is fed up with being criticised when he should be feted; so his lawyers sued the New York Times for $15bn. He sees everything as a fight; so his team want wealthy allies to buy control of the American arm of TikTok from its Chinese parent. These alarming skirmishes are part of a war against the American media. Yet Mr Trump has hardly enjoyed a resounding success. Mr Kimmel is back on air; a federal judge laughed the lawsuit out of court; and who knows how obedient those multibillionaire tycoons will be.