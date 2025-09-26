Donald Trump is trying to silence his critics. He will fail

Free speech in America is protected by a constitutional guarantee, a vast media market and the appetites of the half of the country that does not vote Trump. A captured media, if it were possible, would be a huge business opportunity for the other side. America has deep capital markets and lots of risk-takers. It has never been easier to start a video show or a podcast or publish words. Building new networks is hard, but look at Threads and TikTok as alternatives to X, or how the pecking order of social networks has changed in the past. As so often with Mr Trump, his great asset is speed. The courts follow procedure; businesses have to work out how to fight back; new ventures need time to get off the ground.