Donald Trump is turning payback into policy

This is why, in the “my-retribution-is-going-to-be-success" tradition, assurances by Mr Trump’s appointees about the limits to vengeance should be taken with a grain of salt. Pam Bondi, Mr Trump’s attorney-general, told senators during her confirmation hearings that she would “ensure that all laws are followed" and would not “target people simply because of their political affiliation". If she pursues officials who prosecuted Mr Trump, neither statement could be called a lie if she thinks they may have broken the law, as she has suggested in the past. Kash Patel, Mr Trump’s pick for director of the FBI, pledged during his hearings that “no one that did not break the law will be investigated"—a standard that implies he can determine guilt in advance, and one that also supplies him with plenty of running room if he suspects wrongdoing. And he sure does: “Democrats in power are not held accountable for their crimes," he complains in “Government Gangsters", his own memoir.