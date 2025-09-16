Donald Trump is unpopular in Britain. Trumpism is thriving
America’s president is paying a state visit to a land where there are growing calls to Make England Great Again
AS MANY AS 150,000 people joined Tommy Robinson, a far-right campaigner, at a rally in London on September 13th. Far-right it may have been, with some in the crowd chortling at chants like “From the river to the sea, let’s make England Abdul-free!" But the “Unite the Kingdom" march drew on a wide range of grievances, from perceived government crackdowns on free speech to migration and net-zero. Although Mr Robinson’s usual crowd of hooligans out for a scrap showed up (26 police officers were injured), they were outnumbered by the kind of people you might see at a music festival or at the supermarket.