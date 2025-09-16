Donald Trump is unpopular in Britain. Trumpism is thriving

Other MAGA-esque trends in Britain include a rise in anti-vaccine sentiment (resulting in the biggest measles outbreak since 2012) and a further doubling, since 2019, in those who think that Britain spends too much on climate change and the environment. Many of Saturday’s protesters found such themes motivating enough to stand squished together in the pouring rain for hours on end. In nearly two decades of campaigning Mr Robinson had never mobilised such support. The success of Saturday’s march can, in part, be put down to its relative vagueness. “Unite the Kingdom" was aptly named, allowing people of different stripes to rally together under a single, broadly anti-establishment banner. This is something that Mr Trump’s movement has always excelled at.