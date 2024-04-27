Trump is used to the finer things in life. At the courthouse, ‘He’s miserable.’
Corinne Ramey , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Apr 2024, 06:04 PM IST
SummaryThe former president and current political star spends four days a week cold and without Diet Coke as a defendant in a drab Manhattan courtroom.
The real estate tycoon and political star who once held the nation’s nuclear codes now spends four days a week confined to a drab Manhattan courtroom with harsh lighting and poor climate control.
