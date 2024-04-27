Trump is no stranger to New York courts. In an ornate federal courtroom down the street, he watched his lawyers argue this winter that he didn’t owe damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her. During last year’s civil-fraud trial, Trump was a regular in the New York State Supreme Court Building’s expansive ceremonial courtroom, where detailed murals line the walls. But in both of those cases, his appearances were voluntary, and he could pop in and out of the courtroom as he pleased.