Donald Trump is waging war on sky-high drug prices. Can he win?
The Economist 7 min read 29 Sept 2025, 06:41 am IST
Big pharma faces a reckoning in America
BIG PHARMA has a big headache: Donald Trump. Lately drugmakers have had to contend with the American president’s pronouncements on everything from vaccines to paracetamol. In the coming days the pain is set to intensify. Intent on lowering prices, Mr Trump has given leading pharma firms until September 29th to comply with an executive order to peg their prices to the lowest charged in other rich countries—a rule he calls “most favoured nation" (MFN) pricing. If they do not, he thundered, they will face “every tool in our arsenal" against “abusive drug pricing".
