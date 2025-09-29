Donald Trump is waging war on sky-high drug prices. Can he win?

Firms will scramble to limit the damage. Coincidentally or not, Bristol Myers Squibb will launch a schizophrenia treatment in Britain at the same price as in America. Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical giant, has argued that richer European countries should pay more towards innovation “just like they have to contribute more to their own defence". Eli Lilly’s Mr Ricks has said that European governments “are not signing up to pay more for drugs". He favours using trade tools to “rebalance that equation"—something the administration has hinted at. But Peter Kolchinsky of RA Capital warns that if MFN pushes prices outside America beyond what other countries are willing to pay, it will put the profits they do contribute at risk.