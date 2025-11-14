Donald-Trump-is-waging-war-on-woke-AI

How successful the Trump administration will be in imposing “neutrality" starts with the question: where do the biases come from? Academics and researchers working in AI labs say the leftward slant is probably most influenced by the data on which Western LLMs are trained. Much of it is in English, which skews liberal. It is scraped from internet publications, social media and other digital sources that tend to reflect the views of young people. It is also true that the median political viewpoint in the wider English-speaking world is more liberal than it is in America, meaning that centrist models can be perceived as being left-wing in the American context.