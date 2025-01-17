Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland. Then things got weird.

Denmark, fearing that most of its kingdom’s landmass might suddenly leave, has discovered a new appreciation for Greenland, whose strategic location has long given the small Nordic country an outsize influence on the global stage. The Danish government in December said it would spend more on its military to secure the region. In 2023, Denmark moved Nuuk into a time zone one hour closer to Copenhagen. It is putting Greenlandic imagery on its new banknotes. Meanwhile, Danish officials are backchanneling with Trump officials to make the case that a deal can be done to bolster security and access to mining without a full takeover of Greenland. A 1951 treaty already gives America the right to build military bases on the island, and the U.S. manages a space station in northwestern Greenland.