Mr Trump’s team has been dialling up the pressure for weeks. Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, presented Mr Zelensky with the first, “bad", proposal on February 12th in Kyiv and gave him an hour to sign it. Mr Zelensky asked for more time. The “better" deal was then presented at the Munich Security Council a week ago by Keith Kellogg, Mr Trump’s special representative for Ukraine, and J.D. Vance, his vice-president. Like the first offer it contained no promise to aid Ukraine’s defence, apart from a clause about protecting the actual resources extracted. But, a Ukrainian government source says, “there was not the same explicit attempt to portray this as a payment for the imaginary debt." After that Ukraine presented a counter-proposal. But on February 20th it was stunned to receive another, the “disastrous", draft. The process had been taken over by Howard Lutnick, the freshly installed commerce secretary. Disregard all previous negotiations, Ukraine was told, and get used to the idea of transferring resources with little tangible in return. Take it, or leave it—and lose the war.