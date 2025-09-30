Donald Trump reaches for “eternal peace” in Gaza
The president will be the chairman of the strip’s reconstruction board
Speaking from the White House on September 29th Donald Trump said it was “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation", a day which could lead to “eternal peace". Even putting aside the hyperbole, a surprisingly substantial milestone towards ending the two-year war in Gaza has been reached. Mr Trump had summoned the prevaricating Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, to the Oval Office and got him finally to commit to a ceasefire plan that has been endorsed by the leaders of many Arab and Muslim countries. The plan offers a surprisingly sophisticated and balanced approach to Gaza. The big questions now are whether the nihilists of Hamas will agree to a proposal that requires them to cede power and their weapons, whether Mr Netanyahu can face down his extremist allies, and whether Mr Trump, who would be chairman of Gaza’s reconstruction board, is really ready to commit to the world’s hardest turnaround.