Donald Trump reaches for “eternal peace” in Gaza

The Trump plan has many elements of one presented by the previous president, Joe Biden, in May 2024. It is also similar to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement that Israel abandoned earlier this year, with Mr Trump appearing indifferent at the time. Yet the president has now succeeded in pushing Mr Netanyhau further than anyone else. He has got Israel’s leader to accept the plan in principle and in public, and, crucially, to accept that there will be no Israeli annexation of Gaza. Hamas has brought death and destruction to Gaza, while Israel has brought itself isolation and condemnation. It seems hard to imagine that Hamas will now embrace Mr Trump’s pragmatic vision, or that Mr Netanyahu will abandon his forever war. But even if Mr Trump’s “eternal peace" ends up being out of reach, he has created the best chance so far for ending this war.