Donald Trump’s adventurism is unsettling China
Pushing back could threaten a trade deal and progress on Taiwan
Surveying his geopolitical scorecard at the end of last year, Xi Jinping had reasons to be cheerful. China’s leader had just stared down his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in a trade war. A few weeks earlier, Mr Xi had presented a vision of an alternative world order when fellow autocrats from North Korea, Russia and elsewhere joined him at a lavish military parade in Beijing. Even in America’s own backyard, Mr Xi seemed to be frustrating American goals. He stalled Mr Trump’s efforts to force a Hong Kong-based company to sell two ports on the Panama Canal to an American-led consortium.