Donald Trump’s adventurism is unsettling China

Still, China has other tools at its disposal to obstruct American goals. The Trump administration promises to exclude China from Venezuela’s oil industry. But Chinese engineers and technology already operating in the sector may be needed to stabilise and boost production. One Chinese joint venture alone accounts for more than 10% of Venezuela’s production. China’s status as Venezuela’s biggest oil buyer in recent years also gives Mr Xi bargaining power, given that the Trump administration has already allowed some sales to Chinese refineries to resume. After all, there is limited global demand for Venezuela’s sticky, sulphurous crude. And China could exert pressure on the Chinese operations of Chevron, the only major American oil firm in Venezuela.