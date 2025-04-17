Donald Trump’s approval rating is dropping

As staggered leaders worldwide have discovered, Mr Trump sees his re-election as a vindication of the MAGA movement and a mandate for radical, speedy action. Yet three months into his term, there are signs that his popular standing is eroding. His approval rating has fallen by 14 points since he entered office, more steeply than the five-point drop he had suffered by this time in his first term. In polling from YouGov/The Economist, Americans give Mr Trump a net rating of minus-seven percentage points on his handling of the economy, compared with positive ratings at this point in his first term (see chart). Nearly one in five of Mr Trump’s own voters in 2024 say they disapprove of his handling of inflation and prices, while 12% disapprove of his handling of jobs and the economy. Likewise, in early April data from the University of Michigan’s survey of consumers showed Republicans less optimistic about the economy than at any point during Mr Trump’s first term, aside from December 2020, after he had lost re-election.