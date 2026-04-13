WHEN AMERICA and Israel began their war on February 28th, it was widely expected that Iran would choke off shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Few would have predicted that, less than two months later, Donald Trump would impose a blockade of his own, targeting traffic to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas. It went into effect on April 13th. Mr Trump hopes economic strangulation might force Iran to open the strait where bombardment has failed. It is a dangerous gamble that could compound the global energy crisis and lead to fresh escalation.
Donald Trump’s blockade of Hormuz is a dangerous gamble
SummaryIt further undermines international law and could lead to new fighting
WHEN AMERICA and Israel began their war on February 28th, it was widely expected that Iran would choke off shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Few would have predicted that, less than two months later, Donald Trump would impose a blockade of his own, targeting traffic to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas. It went into effect on April 13th. Mr Trump hopes economic strangulation might force Iran to open the strait where bombardment has failed. It is a dangerous gamble that could compound the global energy crisis and lead to fresh escalation.
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