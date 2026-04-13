Donald Trump’s blockade of Hormuz is a dangerous gamble

That would cover the Indian vessels. Oil bound for China, Pakistan and Thailand also moved out of Hormuz in the days after the ceasefire. France and Turkey, both American allies, had sent their ships through prior to that, apparently with Iranian consent. America might only need to board a handful of ships to deter others from attempting to break out. But even that could anger some friendly countries in the process. At least eight tanker deals were under discussion last week for non-Iranian crude exports—all of which broke down when the talks appeared to stall, says John Ollett of Argus Media, a price-reporting agency. And although some American officials think China will not challenge the blockade, accepting it would set a dangerous precedent. China has long worried about the prospect of a blockade around the Strait of Malacca in the event of a war in the Pacific.