Donald Trump’s blockade of Hormuz is a dangerous gamble

America’s rationale is simple. Iranian threats have drastically reduced tanker traffic through Hormuz. But Iran has continued to export its own oil, albeit at reduced levels. It has also allowed some ships to pass if they pay a fee; two large Chinese state-owned tankers carrying Iraqi and Saudi oil proceeded through the strait on April 11th, as did a Liberia-flagged tanker. Mr Trump’s message is that if neutral cargo cannot pass unhindered, Iran’s can’t either. The military aspect of the plan is “absolutely feasible”, says Mark Montgomery, a retired rear-admiral. America can board and seize ships relatively easily; it seized ten tankers linked to Venezuela between December and February. “You don’t have to catch every ship,” he adds. “Just enough ships to send the message.”