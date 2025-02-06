Donald Trump’s eye-popping plan to make Gaza American
The Economist
SummaryIs his call to evict Palestinians from the “hell hole” an imperial fantasy or a negotiating ploy?
GAZANS HAVE lived through 15 months of war between Hamas and Israel, have been repeatedly displaced and have suffered tens of thousands of deaths. But neither they nor anyone else could have predicted President Donald Trump’s astonishing plan to end their misery: the eviction of the entire Palestinian population and a full American takeover to redevelop Gaza into the “riviera of the Middle East".
