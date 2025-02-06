Donald Trump’s eye-popping plan to make Gaza American

Mr Netanyahu knows well the difficulties of such a plan. Gazans, mostly descended from previous waves of Palestinian refugees and repeatedly displaced during the latest fighting, would not volunteer for another nakba, or “catastrophe", the name Palestinians give to their displacement during the birth of Israel in 1947-48. Even if Gazans left willingly America would be overseeing ethnic cleansing. And Arab leaders, though privately indifferent to the Palestinians’ plight, cannot be seen to connive in such measures. In any case, no Arab country wants to take in another large population of disgruntled Palestinians. Egypt and Jordan have turned down Mr Trump’s entreaties to take Gazans, but he predicted they would change their minds. “They say they’re not going to accept. I say they will."