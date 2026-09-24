Donald Trump’s least favourite thing

The Economist, The Economist
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 07:20 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC(AFP)
Summary
The president’s disdain for wind is not killing it, yet

CLIMATE WEEK NYC is held alongside the UN General Assembly each September, when leaders gather in New York to discuss some of the world’s most intractable challenges. For Donald Trump, climate change isn’t on the list. He mentioned it in his speech to the United Nations on September 22nd only to characterise it as a hoax; in last year’s address, he called it the “greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world”. Policymakers have long discussed how governments can unleash renewable energy; Mr Trump is now providing a study of how to restrain it.

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