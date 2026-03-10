Donald Trump’s options to cool oil prices are sorely limited

Other details of the IEA’s plan remain scarce. And it is unclear if countries can afford to release much more if needed. Many reserves cannot be drained to the last drop; America’s must keep at least 150m-160m barrels—35-40% of today’s levels—to preserve the stability of the caverns that serve as depots. Releases are also not immediate. In America, it takes two weeks for contracts to be awarded and deliveries to begin once a presidential order is given. Drawdowns are gradual, because of pipeline and other constraints; the IEA’s have never exceeded 1.3m b/d. If all IEA countries liquidated their strategic stocks at their maximum achievable rate, they could add at most 3m b/d to global supply, calculates Martijn Rats of Morgan Stanley, a bank. Going all out also signals an expectation of a prolonged war, prompting traders to bid prices up. On March 11th they rose by 5% after America said it planned to sell off 172m barrels over 120 days.