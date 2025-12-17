Rafah was once the third-largest city in the Gaza Strip. It was home to around 200,000 people. Today it is a desolate moonscape of rubble and twisted iron. The city and its suburbs were systematically destroyed by the Israel Defence Forces (idf) during the two-year war against Hamas. Rafah’s population was forced to move to tents in squalid refugee camps on the coast which are now being battered and flooded by winter storms.
Donald Trump’s peace plan is faltering in the chaos of Gaza
SummaryBut American officials insist the strip has a bright future
