Donald Trump’s peace plan is faltering in the chaos of Gaza

Israel sees things differently. It shows no sign of withdrawing. Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, the idf’s chief of staff, has called the Yellow Line a new border. Binyamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, wants the idf to control access to the compounds and allow in only Gazans who have been screened by Israel. Sources close to Mr Netanyahu claim this is the only way to isolate Hamas and force it to disarm—though another military campaign, they say, may also be needed. Israel’s security types are less convinced. “There’s absolutely no way we’re going to get enough Gazans to move to the Yellow Zone” to allow for this, says one official.