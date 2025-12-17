Donald Trump’s peace plan is faltering in the chaos of Gaza

But to hear American officials talk, Rafah is about to become the bright new future of Gaza. The State Department recently posted a video showing it rising from the ashes. Boosters point to two Israeli engineering projects as evidence. First, the idf’s one to destroy the labyrinthine network of tunnels built by Hamas, the Islamists who still control parts of the territory. Second, a plan, already started, to clear thousands of tonnes of rubble in two parts of what used to be eastern Rafah to make way for what the Americans are calling “planned communities”.