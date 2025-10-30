Donald Trump’s trade power is vast, but self-defeating

The television spot that provoked Mr Trump was commissioned by Doug Ford, the pugilistic premier of Ontario, a border province. A self-styled “big Ronald Reagan fan", Mr Ford’s stated ambition was to remind “every Republican district" in America that their party’s 20th-century hero was a free-trader. Behind closed doors in Canada, Mr Ford’s claims cut no ice. Republicans know that Mr Trump is traducing Reagan’s legacy, scoffs a chief executive: “You don’t need to remind them." He describes a recent visit with other Canadian bosses to Washington, DC, to lobby for the preservation of the USMCA free-trade pact between America, Canada and Mexico. That deal was negotiated by Mr Trump in his first term to replace an earlier agreement, NAFTA. Its future is in doubt, undercut in public by American tariffs imposed in the name of national security—notably on Canadian aluminium, cars and energy—and in private by Trump aides warning that America may seek separate trade deals with Canada and Mexico, reviewed each year. “Congressmen from both sides of the aisle told us, we’re sorry, we love Canada and USMCA is a good deal," reports the boss. The same members of Congress then muttered that Canada should woo Mr Trump, who takes all big decisions. “They are not willing to stand up to him," he sighs.