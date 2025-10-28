Donald Trump’s trade power is vast, but self-defeating

By chance, your correspondent found himself in Canada at a gathering of business leaders and politicians on October 24th, the day after Mr Trump denounced as “fake” a Canadian-made television advertisement that borrowed Ronald Reagan’s own words to explain the dangers of protectionism. Rewriting history, Mr Trump claimed that Reagan “loved tariffs”. To punish what he called an “egregious” abuse of Reagan’s legacy, he terminated trade negotiations with Canada, then raised tariffs by 10% for luck.