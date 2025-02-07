Donald Trump’s two minds on tariffs
Barton Swaim , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Feb 2025, 08:10 AM IST
SummaryFor him, massive duties on foreign goods may be good policy, but threatening them is more useful.
Donald Trump contains multitudes. Trying to understand his thinking or divine his motives can drive you insane—which is maybe the point.
