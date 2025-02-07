Donald Trump’s two minds on tariffs

If the test of a first-rate intelligence, as F. Scott Fitzgerald observed, is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function, Mr. Trump has a lot going on upstairs. He states the first view with conviction. He often compares himself to President William McKinley, who “made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent," as Mr. Trump put it in his Second Inaugural Address. “My message to every business in the world is very simple," he said at last month’s World Economic Forum: “Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth. . . . But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then, very simply, you will have to pay a tariff . . . which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt."