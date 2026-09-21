Donald Trump says China is opening up. American bosses disagree

American companies should be celebrating. China is on the verge of a grand opening of its markets to them, claims Donald Trump. The president’s meetings in Beijing in May with China’s supreme ruler, Xi Jinping, yielded such a promise: it is just waiting to be “papered”. This is the difficult part, Mr Trump admits. He may be hoping for that—and more—when he meets Mr Xi again in Washington on September 24th. Officials sounded positive after pre-summit talks on September 20th, at which the two sides formalised a “board of trade”, proposed by the leaders in May, to identify possible tariff cuts.